U.S. panel arrives in China to assist with plane crash probe
BEIJING, April 2 (Xinhua) -- A working group sent by the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board arrived in China on Saturday to help investigate last month's crash of a China Eastern Airlines aircraft, said the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).
The seven-member panel, consisting of authorized representatives and technical advisors, will participate in the investigation organized by the CAAC.
The group's main responsibility is to provide technical support in investigating and analyzing the cause of the accident from the perspective of aircraft design and manufacture.
The Boeing 737 aircraft, which departed from Kunming in Yunnan Province for Guangzhou in Guangdong Province, crashed in Tengxian County of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on March 21. All 132 people on board were killed.
Photos
Related Stories
- CPC central authorities hear report on handling MU5735 crash and make follow-up arrangements
- Xi chairs CPC leadership meeting on plane crash emergency response
- China Eastern plane's two black boxes being decoded: official
- Over 40,000 pieces of crashed Chinese plane found
- Initial investigation report on China plane crash to be completed within 30 days: official
- Major search, rescue mission for China plane crash completed
- Settlement of plane crash insurance claims underway: regulator
- Chinese state councilor stresses cause probe, aftermath settlement of plane crash
- All 132 victims of China's plane crash identified
- Search continues at China plane crash site after second black box found
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.