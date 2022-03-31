Initial investigation report on China plane crash to be completed within 30 days: official

Xinhua) 10:55, March 31, 2022

NANNING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- A preliminary investigation report on the China Eastern Airlines plane crash is expected to be completed within 30 days of the incident, according to a news briefing on Thursday.

