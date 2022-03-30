Chinese state councilor stresses cause probe, aftermath settlement of plane crash

March 30, 2022

NANNING, March 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Wang Yong has called for efforts to investigate the cause of the China Eastern Airlines plane crash in a scientific manner and properly advance the settlement of the aftermath.

Wang made the remarks when guiding emergency response work from March 26 to 29 in the city of Wuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Wang asked related departments to make further efforts and enhance coordination as the follow-up tasks remain arduous.

He urged comprehensive safety overhaul in the civil aviation sector and other key industries to resolutely prevent various accidents.

The China Eastern Airlines aircraft, flight MU5735, crashed into a mountainous area in Tengxian County, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on March 21.

