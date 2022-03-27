Second black box of crashed China plane recovered
Rescuers conduct search and rescue work at the core site of a recent plane crash in Tengxian County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 26, 2022. The China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 aircraft carrying 132 people crashed on the afternoon of March 21 in a mountainous area of Guangxi's Tengxian County. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
NANNING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- The second black box of the China Eastern Airlines' plane that crashed Monday in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region was recovered Sunday, according to the national emergency response headquarters for the accident.
The Boeing 737 aircraft, which departed from Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, and was bound for Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong Province, crashed into a mountainous area in Tengxian County, Guangxi, at around 2:38 p.m. Monday. All 132 people on board the plane were dead, according to the headquarters.
The first black box of the plane, believed to be the cockpit voice recorder, was recovered on Wednesday. The data downloading and analysis work of the first black box is underway.
