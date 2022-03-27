We Are China

Volunteers help rescue and search work at plane crash site in Guangxi

Xinhua) 08:30, March 27, 2022

Volunteer riders carry relief supplies on motorcycles to the site of a recent plane crash in Tengxian County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 23, 2022.

A passenger plane carrying 132 people crashed on the afternoon of March 21 in a mountainous area of Guangxi's Tengxian County.

Local villagers organized a rescue volunteer group to help transport rescue workers and relief supplies with motorcycles, as all-out efforts are made to continue the rescue and search work. Approximately 70 volunteers from the group are on duty during the day while about 30 others work at night to ensure an uninterrupted transportation service. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

A volunteer rider unloads relief supplies at the site of a recent plane crash in Tengxian County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

