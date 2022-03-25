Rescuers search for other black box around plane crash site
Rescuers are on the way to search for the other black box in the area around the plane crash site in Tengxian County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 24, 2022. A black box of the China Eastern Airlines passenger plane that crashed Monday in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region was recovered on Wednesday afternoon.
The black box recovered is believed to be the cockpit voice recorder, an aviation official told a press briefing on Wednesday night.
The exterior of the black box has been severely damaged, but its data storage unit is relatively complete despite some damage, said Zhu Tao, head of the aviation safety office of the Civil Aviation Administration of China. The black box is being sent to Beijing for decoding.
The plane carrying 132 people crashed on Monday in Tengxian County in the city of Wuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. No survivors have been found so far. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
