Search and rescue work continues at plane crash site in Tengxian County, Guangxi
Rescuers secured by safety ropes conduct search and rescue work at the plane crash site in Tengxian County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 26, 2022. All 132 people on board China Eastern Airlines' plane that crashed Monday in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region were dead, an official announced Saturday.
The national emergency response headquarters for the China Eastern Airlines Flight MU5735 aircraft accident on March 21 made the announcement at a press conference late night on Saturday after six days of all-out search and rescue efforts. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
A rescuer secured by a safety rope conducts search and rescue work at the plane crash site in Tengxian County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 26, 2022. All 132 people on board China Eastern Airlines' plane that crashed Monday in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region were dead, an official announced Saturday.
A rescuer ties a safety rope to a tree at the plane crash site in Tengxian County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 26, 2022. All 132 people on board China Eastern Airlines' plane that crashed Monday in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region were dead, an official announced Saturday.
Rescuers secured by safety ropes conduct search and rescue work at the plane crash site in Tengxian County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 25, 2022. All 132 people on board China Eastern Airlines' plane that crashed Monday in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region were dead, an official announced Saturday.
Rescuers secured by safety ropes conduct search and rescue work at the plane crash site in Tengxian County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 26, 2022. All 132 people on board China Eastern Airlines' plane that crashed Monday in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region were dead, an official announced Saturday.
