Thursday, March 31, 2022

Major search, rescue mission for China plane crash completed

(Xinhua) 10:15, March 31, 2022

NANNING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- The emergency response headquarters' major search and rescue task for the recent plane crash of China Eastern Airlines has been basically completed, an official said on Thursday. 

