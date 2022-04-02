Highlights of 1st round playoff match at 2021-2022 season of CBA league

Kenny Boynton (L) of Tianjin Pioneers communicates with the referee during the 1st round playoff match between Guangdong Southern Tigers and Tianjin Pioneers at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, April 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

Hu Mingxuan (R) of Guangdong Southern Tigers goes for a lay-up during the 1st round playoff match between Guangdong Southern Tigers and Tianjin Pioneers at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, April 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

Kenny Boynton (R) of Tianjin Pioneers breaks through as Zeng Fanri of Guangdong Southern Tigers defends during the 1st round playoff match between Guangdong Southern Tigers and Tianjin Pioneers at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, April 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

Lin Tingqian (L) of Tianjin Pioneers goes for a lay-up as Lin Runwang of Guangdong Southern Tigers defends during the 1st round playoff match between Guangdong Southern Tigers and Tianjin Pioneers at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, April 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

Yi Jianlian (L) of Guangdong Southern Tigers and Li Jiayi of Tianjin Pioneers compete during the 1st round playoff match between Guangdong Southern Tigers and Tianjin Pioneers at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, April 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

Zeng Fanri (L) of Guangdong Southern Tigers breaks through as Zhang Zhaoxu of Tianjin Pioneers defends during the 1st round playoff match between Guangdong Southern Tigers and Tianjin Pioneers at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, April 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

Zhou Peng (R) of Guangdong Southern Tigers vies with Tian Yu of Tianjin Pioneers during the 1st round playoff match between Guangdong Southern Tigers and Tianjin Pioneers at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, April 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

Xu Jie (L) of Guangdong Southern Tigers breaks through as Kenny Boynton (C) and Shi Deshuai of Tianjin Pioneers defend during the 1st round playoff match between Guangdong Southern Tigers and Tianjin Pioneers at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, April 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

T.J. Leaf (2nd L) of Guangzhou Loong Lions and Yan Pengfei (1st L), Zhang Ning (2nd R) of Shanxi Loongs vies for the rebound during the 1st round playoff match between Guangzhou Loong Lions and Shanxi Loongs at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, April 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

Zhu Mingzhen of Guangzhou Loong Lions shoots during the 1st round playoff match between Guangzhou Loong Lions and Shanxi Loongs at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, April 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

Chen Yingjun (L) of Guangzhou Loong Lions vies with Yan Pengfei Shanxi Loongs during the 1st round playoff match between Guangzhou Loong Lions and Shanxi Loongs at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, April 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

T.J. Leaf of Guangzhou Loong Lions gestures during the 1st round playoff match between Guangzhou Loong Lions and Shanxi Loongs at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, April 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

T.J. Leaf (2nd R) of Guangzhou Loong Lions goes for a lay-up during the 1st round playoff match between Guangzhou Loong Lions and Shanxi Loongs at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, April 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

Zheng Zhun (R) of Guangzhou Loong Lions goes for a lay-up as Ge Zhaobao of Shanxi Loongs defends during the 1st round playoff match between Guangzhou Loong Lions and Shanxi Loongs at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, April 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

