Reflecting on many roles of U.S. in Ukraine crisis: Haphazardly brushing facts on biolabs in Ukraine under the rug

On March 7, the Russian Defense Ministry revealed documentation the Russia military acquired in Ukraine, which showed evidence of a Ukrainian network of more than 30 biological laboratories supported by the U.S. According to the documentation, the biological labs were required to destroy dangerous pathogens starting on Feb. 24.

The U.S. accused Russia of spreading “disinformation.” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki claimed that the U.S. does not own or operate any chemical or biological laboratories in Ukraine.

However, when testifying before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, U.S. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland admitted that “Ukraine has biological research facilities,” and that the U.S. is cooperating with Ukraine to prevent those “research materials” from getting into the hands of the Russian military forces now inside Ukrainian territory.

Who is lying here, then, the White House press secretary or the U.S. undersecretary of state? As more evidence of American support for biological labs in Ukraine is revealed, Washington, which responded to this issue by expressing that such evidence is “misinformation,” has yet to provide a convincing answer.

If the U.S. wants to prove its innocence, it should adopt a responsible attitude toward the issue. The U.S. should give a full account of the activities of its military and any biological laboratories in both Ukraine and other countries, so as to dismiss the international community’s concerns.

