Xi leads China's ecological conservation

(People's Daily App) 11:10, March 31, 2022

Since 2013, the Chinese government has devoted greater efforts than ever before to ecological conservation. President Xi Jinping has led the country's afforestation efforts. "Lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets," he stressed.

Xi on Wednesday planted trees in Beijing, marking the 10th year of his participation as the top leader in the annual tree-planting activity in the Chinese capital.

He said he did so to make his contribution to building a beautiful China and to encourage the whole of society, especially the young people, to push for ecological advancement so that China's environment will become even better.

The environmental protection endeavors have seen sweeping, historic, and transformative changes in China.

(Produced by Chen Xiangru, Di Jingyuan and Huang Jingjing; Video source: CCTV)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)