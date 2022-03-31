We Are China

Residents in Changchun take nucleic acid test

Xinhua) 09:49, March 31, 2022

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test at a COVID-19 testing site in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Jian)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test at a COVID-19 testing site in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Jian)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)