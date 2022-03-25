Home>>
Exhibition highlighting ancient Silk Road opens in Guangdong
(Ecns.cn) 08:57, March 25, 2022
A bronze chariot and horses are on display at Guangdong Museum based in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, March 24, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jiwen)
The Brilliance on the Silk Road, a joint exhibition of Guangdong and Gansu provinces highlighting ancient China's Silk Road culture kicks off in Guangzhou, March 24, 2022. Over 500 relics are on display to introduce the history and origin of Hexi Corridor, part of the ancient Silk Road in northwest China, and the Maritime Silk Road in Guangzhou.
