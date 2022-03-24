Italy's players attend training session ahead of 2022 World Cup qualifying play-off
Italy's head coach Roberto Mancini (back 4th R) speaks to players before the training session ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifying play-off football match between Italy and North Macedonia in Palermo, Italy, on March 23, 2022. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)
Italy's head coach Roberto Mancini speaks to players before the training session ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifying play-off football match between Italy and North Macedonia in Palermo, Italy, on March 23, 2022. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)
Italy's Marco Verratti (L) and Lorenzo Insigne (front R) attend the training session ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifying play-off football match between Italy and North Macedonia in Palermo, Italy, on March 23, 2022. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)
Italy's Ciro Immobile (top) attends the training session ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifying play-off football match between Italy and North Macedonia in Palermo, Italy, on March 23, 2022. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)
Italy's players attend the training session ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifying play-off football match between Italy and North Macedonia in Palermo, Italy, on March 23, 2022. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)
Italy's Lorenzo Insigne attends the training session ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifying play-off football match between Italy and North Macedonia in Palermo, Italy, on March 23, 2022. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)
