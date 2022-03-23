People enjoy themselves at TuliPark in Rome, Italy

People enjoy themselves at the TuliPark in Rome, Italy, on March 22, 2022. The tulip garden with more than one hundred varieties opened to the public here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

A man picks tulips at the TuliPark in Rome, Italy, on March 22, 2022. The tulip garden with more than one hundred varieties opened to the public here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

A woman takes photos of tulips at the TuliPark in Rome, Italy, on March 22, 2022. The tulip garden with more than one hundred varieties opened to the public here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

A couple poses for photos at the TuliPark in Rome, Italy, on March 22, 2022. The tulip garden with more than one hundred varieties opened to the public here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

