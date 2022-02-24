Italian luge athlete recalls memorable Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 14:32, February 24, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- Recalling his experience at Beijing 2022, Italian luge athlete Leon Felderer remembered an unforgettable 22nd birthday in the Winter Olympic Village in Yanqing.

"I enjoyed my stay in the Olympic Village. It was lovely and the staff were really nice," Felderer said.

Felderer was born in the province of Bolzano near the border with Austria on January 30, 2000. Before coming to Beijing, he became the U23 European Champion.

Felderer told Xinhua that the Chinese staff had prepared presents for him. "I was very surprised. I completely forgot that I had a birthday. I was afraid as I thought they were searching me for COVID-19. And then I was very happy about the cake, gifts and all the kindness I got."

"The cake with the pattern of Italy's national flag was awesome, and the present is hanging now in my room. My 22nd birthday will not be forgotten," he added.

As the Chinese New Year coincided with Beijing 2022, there was an exhibition in the Yanqing Olympic Village to help the overseas athletes learn more about Chinese culture and traditions.

"I ate lots of dumplings on the Chinese New Year. They were delicious," Felderer said.

Felderer also learned the meaning of Chinese character "Fu". "My Chinese friend, luger Huang Yebo told me that 'Fu' has the meaning of good luck in Chinese. When you turn it upside down, it means the arrival of good luck."

"Huang Yebo is in the Chinese national luge team, so we have seen each other for many years at World Cups," Felderer said.

Felderer was happy with his 11th place finish at Beijing 2022. "I realized my childhood dream to participate in the Winter Olympic Games."

Apart from Huang, Felderer also made friends with the lady who conducted his nucleic acid test. "I was transferred to a COVID-19 hotel on February 10 as I got an asymptomatic infection. In the hotel, this young lady did the PCR testing in the morning. I was really struggling with my gag reflex. She was laughing really hard and gave me her WeChat and we are still in contact today."

Before leaving Beijing, Felderer asked Huang to help him choose presents, eventually settling on a pin with the character "Fu" on it. "Huang helped me choose gifts for my family at home and explained the meaning of certain gifts," Felderer said.

Felderer left Beijing on February 17. "I did recover from COVID-19, I had nothing but a sore throat. Just got my heart and lungs checked so everything should be good. I will be at the next Winter Olympic Games in Italy," he said.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)