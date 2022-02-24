‘I hope my friendship with Tao Tao inspires great sportsmanship’: US athlete Ashley Caldwell

By Xu Yelu (Global Times) 10:57, February 24, 2022

Chinese skater Xu Mengtao won China's first gold in the freestyle skiing women's aerials in Zhangjiakou on February 14. What came as one of the warmest moments was when a competitor from Team USA, Ashley Caldwell, congratulated her on her success, gave her a tight hug and called her "Tao Tao."

Such a generous display of warmth demonstrates the Olympic spirit, netizens from all over the world said.

Caldwell had ranked first after the first round of the final, but she erred on the landing of her last jump, finishing fourth.

The friendship between the two brilliant athletes from different countries has become one of the highlights of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

"I am happy to have such a successful Olympics in China," Caldwell said in an exclusive interview with the Global Times.

"I have competed in China many times and have always been impressed with the level of sport in China. The aerials competition venue was just stunning, I believe it is one of the best venues in the world."

Caldwell won gold with Team USA in the mixed team aerials on February 10.

"The opening ceremony was beautiful and the staff and volunteers at the Olympics were so friendly and welcoming," she said.

After the video of Caldwell hugging "Tao Tao" was published and shared on social media, Chinese netizens said that the cold night with temperatures below freezing felt warm because of the hug.

"I have known Chinese athlete Xu Mengtao since my first Olympic Games. She is an incredible competitor and great friend of mine," Caldwell told the Global Times on Tuesday.

"We both have been competing triples for a long time and share in the camaraderie and challenges of our sport. I was very proud of her winning gold in her home country. She has earned it."

On Twitter, several comments applauded the gesture between the two. "This is real sportsmanship," one comment said.

Caldwell said she was honored and humbled by the responses of her friendship and sportsmanship with Tao Tao. "I respect her so much and I hope that our friendship inspires great sportsmanship among other competitors around the world at every level of competition."

Commenting on reports from Western media that some athletes were uncomfortable with the strict epidemic control measures in the Olympic Village, Caldwell said, "While athletes still had stress during the Games, I believe that every protocol and procedure taken by the Olympic Committee and China was impeccable in regards to COVID-19. I felt very safe with all of the PPE and sanitation practices."

Caldwell left China after the final competition a few days ago, but she said that she will remember the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics forever, especially how friendly the Chinese volunteers were and how perfect the competition venue was.

"I would love to come back to visit other sites in China, maybe the southern region," she said.

