Spanish La Liga Santander: RCD Espanyol vs. Getafe CF

Xinhua) 10:30, March 06, 2022

Adria Pedrosa (R) of RCD Espanyol vies with J. Iglesias of Getafe CF during La Liga Santander match between RCD Espanyol and Getafe CF in RCDE Stadium, Cornella, Spain, on March 5, 2022. (Photo by Joan Gosa/Xinhua)

Sergi Darder (C) of RCD Espanyol competes during La Liga Santander match between RCD Espanyol and Getafe CF in RCDE Stadium, Cornella, Spain, on March 5, 2022. (Photo by Joan Gosa/Xinhua)

Adria Pedrosa (L) of RCD Espanyol vies with Florentino of Getafe CF during La Liga Santander match between RCD Espanyol and Getafe CF in RCDE Stadium, Cornella, Spain, on March 5, 2022. (Photo by Joan Gosa/Xinhua)

Wu Lei (front) of RCD Espanyol competes during La Liga Santander match between RCD Espanyol and Getafe CF in RCDE Stadium, Cornella, Spain, on March 5, 2022. (Photo by Joan Gosa/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)