Villarreal hold Juventus in Champions League

Xinhua) 14:52, February 23, 2022

Alvaro Morata (R) of Juventus vies with Juan Foyth of Villarreal during the UEFA Europa League play-off first leg soccer match between Villareal and Juventus in Vila-Real, Spain, Feb. 22, 2022. (str/Xinhua)

MADRID, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- Villarreal and Juventus drew 1-1 in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Tuesday.

Dusan Vlahovic put the visitors ahead after just 30 seconds, controlling a ball on his chest before turning and firing home a shot at the left-hand post.

The goal left the atmosphere in the Estadio de la Ceramica cold. But Villarreal suddenly caused Juventus problems as Giovani Lo Celso brought the home side to life with an effort that bounced back off the woodwork.

Samuel Chukwueze proved to be a threat for the Juventus defense down the right wing, while Etienne Capoue, who had been passed fit to play before kick-off, fired just over the bar. With Dani Parejo and Lo Celso controlling midfield, Villarreal pressed for an equalizer.

Juventus made a change at half-time with Leonardo Bonucci replacing Alex Sandro in defense, and the visitors had the first chance of the second half with Alvaro Morata firing just wide of the far post.

Villarreal played with slightly more patience than the first half, and Lo Celso forced a save from Wojciech Szczesny in the 56th minute.

Parejo equalized for the home side 10 minutes later, as he ghosted into space between Juventus' three central defenders to collect a pass from Capoue before scoring with a left-footed shot.

Tensions increased with the game well-balanced, as both Villarreal keeper Geronimo Rulli and Juventus' Adrien Rabiot were shown yellow cards after the French midfielder tackled over the ball.

Either side could have won the game in the closing minutes with Rulli saving well from Vlahovic at one end, before Bonucci did well to clear ahead of Lo Celso and Yeremi Pino at the other to leave everything to be decided in the second leg in Turin.

Mattia De Sciglio (back) of Juventus vies with Juan Foyth of Villarreal during the UEFA Europa League play-off first leg soccer match between Villareal and Juventus in Vila-Real, Spain, Feb. 22, 2022. (str/Xinhua)

Mattia De Sciglio (L) of Juventus vies with Samuel Chukwueze of Villarreal during the UEFA Europa League play-off first leg soccer match between Villareal and Juventus in Vila-Real, Spain, Feb. 22, 2022. (str/Xinhua)

Alvaro Morata (L) of Juventus vies with Juan Foyth of Villarreal during the UEFA Europa League play-off first leg soccer match between Villareal and Juventus in Vila-Real, Spain, Feb. 22, 2022. (str/Xinhua)

Juan Cuadrado (R) of Juventus vies with Alberto Moreno (C) of Villarreal during the UEFA Europa League play-off first leg soccer match between Villareal and Juventus in Vila-Real, Spain, Feb. 22, 2022. (str/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)