Self-taught soccer star stitches together his dream

(People's Daily App) 14:49, December 29, 2021

What have you done to pursue your dreams? Come and see this 21-year-old man from Xinjiang who created his own football training before he became a professional player. Check out the video and see how Nurmemet Sherep used a stitched ball and a cornfield to realize his dream.

