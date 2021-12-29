Home>>
Self-taught soccer star stitches together his dream
(People's Daily App) 14:49, December 29, 2021
What have you done to pursue your dreams? Come and see this 21-year-old man from Xinjiang who created his own football training before he became a professional player. Check out the video and see how Nurmemet Sherep used a stitched ball and a cornfield to realize his dream.
(Edited by Sun Tianren, Lou Qingqing and Xu Shilin)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
