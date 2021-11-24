Cristiano Ronaldo seen at Group F match of UEFA Champions League
(Xinhua) 15:27, November 24, 2021
|Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United competes during the UEFA Champions League Group F match between Villareal of Spain and Manchester United of England in Vila-real, Spain, on Nov. 23, 2021. (Str/Xinhua)
