Monchengladbach shock front runners Bayern in Bundesliga

Xinhua) 10:36, January 08, 2022

Joshua Kimmich (L) of Bayern Munich vies with Lars Stindl of Moenchengladbach during a German Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Munich, Germany, on Jan. 7, 2022. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)

BERLIN, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- Bayern Munich start with a 2-1 defeat into 2022 after Borussia Monchengladbach clinched a 2-1 comeback victory on the goals from Florian Neuhaus and Stefan Lainer at the curtain raiser of the second half of the season on Friday.

The German giants started perfectly into the clash as Robert Lewandowski tested Borussia's goalkeeper Yann Sommer from 14 meters with 14 minutes gone.

Four minutes later, Sommer was hapless though as Lewandowski benefitted on Thomas Muller's good build-up work before hammering the ball into the top right corner.

Bayern's lead didn't last long as Neuhaus restored parity with the visitor's first chance after volleying a poor clearance attempt from Joshua Kimmich past Bayern custodian Sven Ulreich with 27 minutes played.

Monchengladbach gained momentum and completed its comeback at the half hour as Luca Netz's corner kick found Lainer, who beat Ulreich with a header from central position.

The front runners responded well but the inside of the post denied Lewandowski the leveller from tight angle just before the break.

After the restart, Bayern pressed frenetically for the equalizer, but Sommer was equal to Jamal Musiala's dangerous shot from 14 meters in the 56th minute before Lewandowski rattled the woodwork once again six minutes later.

As the match progressed Monchengladbach defended well and kept the German record champions at arm length.

The "Foals" should have killed the game in the 84th minute but Alassane Plea missed the target from promising position.

Bayern controlled possession but for all that Monchengladbach's defence stood firm and protected the vital win.

"We dominated the opening stages then Borussia levelled out of the blue before taking the lead. We completed controlled the second half and created many chances while Borussia defended deep and focussed on counterattacks. I think it is an undeserved loss for us," Bayern Munich's head coach Julian Nagelsmann said.

"The victory feels great. It is an unexpected win after a winless run, but the team fully implemented our strategy. Compliments to my team," Borussia Monchengladbach's head coach Adi Hutter said.

Thomas Mueller (L) of Bayern Munich vies with Lars Stindl of Moenchengladbach during a German Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Munich, Germany, on Jan. 7, 2022. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)

Lars Stindl (C) of Moenchengladbach controls the ball under the defense from Marc Roca (L) of Bayern Munich during a German Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Munich, Germany, on Jan. 7, 2022. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)

Robert Lewandowski (R) of Bayern Munich celebrates his scoring during a German Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Munich, Germany, on Jan. 7, 2022. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)

Benjamin Pavard (bottom) of Bayern Munich vies with Florian Neuhaus of Moenchengladbach during a German Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Munich, Germany, on Jan. 7, 2022. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)

Benjamin Pavard (L) of Bayern Munich vies with Breel Embolo of Moenchengladbach during a German Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Munich, Germany, on Jan. 7, 2022. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)

Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich reacts during a German Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Munich, Germany, on Jan. 7, 2022. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)

Robert Lewandowski (L) of Bayern Munich vies with goalkeeper Yann Sommer of Moenchengladbach during a German Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Munich, Germany, on Jan. 7, 2022. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)

Jamal Musiala (bottom) of Bayern Munich vies with Stefan Lainer of Moenchengladbach during a German Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Munich, Germany, on Jan. 7, 2022. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)

