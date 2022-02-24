Highlights of UEFA Champions League: SL Benfica vs. AFC Ajax
Goncalo Ramos of Benfica (L) vies with Noussair Mazraoui of Ajax during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 1st leg match between SL Benfica and AFC Ajax in Lisbon, Portugal, Feb. 23, 2022. (Photo by Petro Fiuza/Xinhua)
Adel Taarabt of Benfica (L) vies with Dusan Tadic of Ajax during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 1st leg match between SL Benfica and AFC Ajax in Lisbon, Portugal, Feb. 23, 2022. (Photo by Petro Fiuza/Xinhua)
Steven Berghuis of Ajax (L) vies with Julian Weigl of Benfica during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 1st leg match between SL Benfica and AFC Ajax in Lisbon, Portugal, Feb. 23, 2022. (Photo by Petro Fiuza/Xinhua)
Noussair Mazraoui of Ajax (R) vies with Alejandro Grimaldo of Benfica during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 1st leg match between SL Benfica and AFC Ajax in Lisbon, Portugal, Feb. 23, 2022. (Photo by Petro Fiuza/Xinhua)
Everton of Benfica (L) vies with Noussair Mazraoui of Ajax during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 1st leg match between SL Benfica and AFC Ajax in Lisbon, Portugal, Feb. 23, 2022. (Photo by Petro Fiuza/Xinhua)
