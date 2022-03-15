We Are China

Serie A match: Lazio vs. Venezia

Xinhua) 14:19, March 15, 2022

Lazio's Ciro Immobile shoots a penalty kick during a Serie A football match between Lazio and Venezia in Rome, Italy, March 14, 2022. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

Lazio's Ciro Immobile (L) celebrates his goal with his teammate during a Serie A football match between Lazio and Venezia in Rome, Italy, March 14, 2022. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

Lazio's Felipe Anderson (L) vies with Venezia's Niki Maenpaa during a Serie A football match between Lazio and Venezia in Rome, Italy, March 14, 2022. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

Lazio's Ciro Immobile shoots a penalty kick during a Serie A football match between Lazio and Venezia in Rome, Italy, March 14, 2022. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

Lazio's Ciro Immobile (R) vies with Venezia's Mattia Caldara during a Serie A football match between Lazio and Venezia in Rome, Italy, March 14, 2022. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

Lazio's Ciro Immobile celebrates his goal during a Serie A football match between Lazio and Venezia in Rome, Italy, March 14, 2022. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

Lazio's Ciro Immobile (2nd R) shoots a penalty kick during a Serie A football match between Lazio and Venezia in Rome, Italy, March 14, 2022. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

