China-Mongolia border port sees robust fruit, vegetable exports

Xinhua) 16:25, March 23, 2022

HOHHOT, March 23 (Xinhua) -- From 2018 to the end of February 2022, a total of 364,000 tonnes of fruits and vegetables were exported from China to Mongolia via the border port of Erenhot in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, according to the Erenhot Customs.

The total trade value of fruit and vegetable exports to Mongolia through the port reached 423 million yuan (about 66.4 million U.S. dollars).

In 2018, a green channel for agricultural products was launched, which has since been putting more than 30 kinds of fruit and vegetables, including apples, oranges, lemons, onions, peppers and cucumbers, on the tables of Mongolian people.

Thanks to this green channel, the average customs clearance time for fruit and vegetable exports has been reduced to 30 minutes.

Erenhot, the largest land port on the China-Mongolia border, supplies about 80 percent of Mongolia's fruit and vegetables.

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)