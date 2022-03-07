China's foreign trade up 13.3 pct in first two months

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China's total imports and exports expanded 13.3 percent year on year to 6.2 trillion yuan in the first two months of 2022, official data showed Monday.

Both exports and imports continued double-digit growth in the January-February period, surging 13.6 percent and 12.9 percent from the same period of last year, respectively, according to the General Administration of Customs.

In U.S. dollar terms, total trade came in at 973.45 billion U.S. dollars during the period, up 15.9 percent year on year, the data showed.

