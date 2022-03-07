China's foreign trade off to strong start in 2022

14:59, March 07, 2022 By Liu Zhihua ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Cargos are unloaded from a container ship at the container terminal of the Lianyungang Port in East China's Jiangsu province. [Photo/Xinhua]

China's imports and exports totaled 6.2 trillion yuan ($980 billion) in the first two months of the year, up 13.3 percent from a year ago, the General Administration of Customs said on Monday.

Exports over the period surged by 13.6 percent year-on-year to 3.47 trillion yuan, while imports hit 2.73 trillion yuan, growing 12.9 percent.

Li Kuiwen, director-general of GAI's statistics and analysis department, said those figures showed a stable performance of the nation's foreign trade at the beginning of the year, despite increasingly complex external conditions.

The achievement was mainly thanks to the strong resilience of the Chinese economy, which has long-term healthy fundamentals, as well as the effects of policy measures targeted at stabilizing growth, he said.

