Chinese astronauts give second lecture from space station
(Xinhua) 16:14, March 23, 2022
BEIJING, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese astronauts started to livestream a popular-science lecture, the second class from China's space station, to students on Earth Wednesday afternoon.
