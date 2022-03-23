Languages

Chinese astronauts give second lecture from space station

(Xinhua) 16:14, March 23, 2022

BEIJING, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese astronauts started to livestream a popular-science lecture, the second class from China's space station, to students on Earth Wednesday afternoon. 

