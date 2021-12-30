Countries urged to protect safety of in-orbit astronauts

Xinhua) 08:51, December 30, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Outer space is not a lawless place, and all countries should adopt a responsible attitude to protect the safety of in-orbit astronauts and the safe and stable operations of space facilities, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked about U.S. satellites' approaching China's space station this year.

Zhao said that according to the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, States Parties should "bear international responsibility for national activities in outer space" conducted by their private companies.

Outer space is not a place beyond the reach of law, and all countries should respect and uphold the international order in space based on international law, he said.

China is ready to maintain communication and cooperation with other countries in this regard, he said.

