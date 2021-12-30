U.S.-listed Chinese firms trade lower

Xinhua) 08:00, December 30, 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- U.S.-listed Chinese companies roughly traded mostly lower on Wednesday with all the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index ending the day on a downbeat note.

Shares of NIO and Bilibili dipped 4.66 percent and 3.97 percent, respectively, leading the losses in the top 10 stocks in the index.

Shares of BeiGene and Pinduoduo both decreased 3.62 percent, also among the worst performers in the top 10 stocks.

U.S. stocks finished mixed on Wednesday as investors continued to assess the fallout from the Omicron variant.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 90.42 points, or 0.25 percent, to 36,488.63. The S&P 500 rose 6.71 points, or 0.14 percent, to 4,793.06. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 15.51 points, or 0.10 percent, to 15,766.22.

The Cboe Volatility Index, widely considered as the best fear gauge in the stock market, slipped 3.36 percent to 16.95.

As of Tuesday, the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index, which is designed to track the performance of the 50 largest Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges by total market cap, stood at 2,843.39, marking a 15.55-percent loss for the month-to-date returns and a 45.58-percent slide for the year-to-date returns.

