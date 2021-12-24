Languages

The U.S. has deplorable track record on human trafficking: Chinese FM spokesperson

(Xinhua) 15:41, December 24, 2021

 

The U.S. should reflect upon itself, keep its own house in order, instead of making irresponsible remarks on other countries' human rights issues, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian.

