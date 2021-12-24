Home>>
The U.S. has deplorable track record on human trafficking: Chinese FM spokesperson
(Xinhua) 15:41, December 24, 2021
The U.S. should reflect upon itself, keep its own house in order, instead of making irresponsible remarks on other countries' human rights issues, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Common development should become major consensus of China, U.S.: Chinese ambassador
- U.S. urged to stop using Tibet-related issues to meddle in China's domestic affairs
- China takes reciprocal countermeasures against U.S. sanctions
- U.S. "China Initiative" stymies scientific innovation: The Atlantic
- China urges U.S. to stop bullying with anti-China economic, trade sanctions
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.