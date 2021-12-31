Astronauts in orbit to send New Year greetings to Chinese youths

Xinhua) 11:27, December 31, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Astronauts in China's orbiting space station Tiangong and space experts will communicate with youths in Beijing, Hong Kong and Macao on Saturday afternoon, authorities announced Friday.

The participants will talk with Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu, crew members of the Shenzhou-13 spacecraft who entered Tiangong in October, about their lives in orbit, and receive New Year greetings from outer space.

The activity, co-hosted by the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), the Macao SAR government, the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in Hong Kong SAR and Macao SAR, the China Manned Space Engineering Office and the China Media Group, will be broadcast live by the China Media Group.

China launched the spaceship Shenzhou-13 on Oct. 16. The astronauts aboard will stay in orbit for six months during the country's longest-ever crewed mission.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)