Friday, December 10, 2021

Hong Kong students attend 'Tiangong Class'

(Ecns.cn) 15:54, December 10, 2021

A wall with students' wishes for booming development of China's space industry is seen at Pui Kiu College in Sha Tin, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Dec. 9, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Yongnuo)

About 300 teachers and students from the classroom at Hong Kong SAR's Pui Kiu College attended China's first live lecture from its space station on Thursday.


