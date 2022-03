Aerial view of crash site in Guangxi

Ecns.cn) 16:55, March 22, 2022

Aerial photo taken on March 22, 2022 show the crash site of a China Eastern's Boeing737 in Tengxian county, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Rescue operation work is still underway in Guangxi. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Guanyan)

The China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 aircraft, which departed from Kunming and was bound for Guangzhou, crashed into a mountainous area near the Molang village in Tengxian County, Guangxi.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)