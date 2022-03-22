Rescue underway after China air crash

(People's Daily App) 13:05, March 22, 2022

All-out search and rescue efforts were underway on Monday after a China Eastern Airlines aircraft carrying 132 people crashed in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, ending China's 12-year air safety record.

The crash site is in forest near Tengxian county's Molang village. In the afternoon, fire and rescue teams discovered aircraft debris scattered in the forest.

At least 1,300 firefighters are working in shifts on the rescue team, along with about 150 medical personnel including 50 psychologists, according to local authorities.

(Video: Guangxi Armed Police)

