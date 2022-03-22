Languages

Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Rescue underway after plane carrying 132 crashes in south China

(Ecns.cn) 11:13, March 22, 2022

Rescue work is underway in Tengxian county, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region after a plane crashed on Monday. The plane carried 132 people onboard, including 123 passengers, and nine crew members. (Photo: China News Service/He Huawen)


