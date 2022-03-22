CPC urges efforts to make Party history education a routine, long-term campaign

Xinhua) 08:29, March 22, 2022

BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- The General Office of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has issued a circular calling for efforts to see that the Party history education campaign is conducted on a routine and long-term basis.

The circular, made public on Monday, said that such efforts are to ensure that the achievements of the campaign are further consolidated and expanded, so as to make better use of the wisdom drawn from the major achievements and historical experience of the Party over the past century, and to enhance unity, confidence and morale in the Party.

The circular stressed the need to strengthen Party members' historical confidence and theoretical awareness in the campaign. It also called on CPC members to improve their political competence and hone their political judgment, thinking and implementation.

It urged Party members to make unremitting efforts to serve the people, carry forward the great founding spirit of the CPC, and advance the Party's self-reform.

