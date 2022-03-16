Commentary: Correct path critical to China's rejuvenation

Xinhua) 08:12, March 16, 2022

BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- The word "path" is of similar symbolic significance in Chinese and many other cultures. It can be an evocative metaphor for a major choice that determines the future.

Socialism with Chinese characteristics is the path China must take to realize national rejuvenation, Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said during the recently concluded annual session of China's top legislature.

This is part of the understandings the CPC has deepened in reviewing the Party and the people's endeavors in the new era.

History and practice have sufficiently proved that only socialism can save and develop China, and that only when socialism with Chinese characteristics is followed and developed, can the national rejuvenation be realized.

Following the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, China has made remarkable achievements over the past decades. The country vanquished absolute poverty, a scourge of social problems facing the entire humanity for thousands of years, across its vast territory; China attained rapid economic growth while maintaining long-term social stability, lauded by many as miracles.

It is worth pointing out that the path was never rigid and closed-door, but has been dynamically keeping abreast of the times, generating policies targeting the ever-changing realities and tackling new challenges arising from development.

With its roots in Chinese soil, the country's path has proved suitable for China's culture and conditions as it has brought the Chinese people peaceful and fulfilled lives, and the Chinese nation lasting prosperity. Ultimately, it will lead to the realization of an aspiration shared by all Chinese people -- national rejuvenation.

For the world that has been undergoing major changes unseen in a century, a peaceful China serves as an anchor for world stability. A prosperous China, staying on the right course, has been making great contributions to global agendas including poverty reduction, climate change mitigation and sustainable development.

To the vast number of developing countries, China's success in exploring a suitable road based on its national realities has been inspirational and is encouraging them to seek their own suitable paths to development.

The feats China attained have eloquently justified the correctness of the path. As long as the right road is taken and followed, efforts will be directed toward the shared goal, and that goal will be on the horizon.

