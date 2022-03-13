CPC Central Committee, State Council congratulate Chinese delegation on Winter Paralympics achievements

Xinhua

BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China Central Committee and China's State Council have sent a congratulatory message to the Chinese delegation for its "best in history" performance at the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games, scheduled to be concluded on Sunday.

The delegation won 18 gold medals, 20 silvers and 23 bronzes at the Games and ranked first in both gold count and overall medal count, achieving the best results in the history of China's participation in Winter Paralympics.

The delegation has earned glory for China and the Chinese people and made important contributions to the success of hosting the Beijing Winter Paralympics, said the message.

