Senior official urges efforts to advance whole-process people's democracy, rule of law

Xinhua) 08:22, February 23, 2022

Wang Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chief of the China Law Society, delivers a keynote speech at a legal science forum in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- A senior Chinese official on Tuesday urged persistent efforts to develop whole-process people's democracy and advance the rule of law in China.

Wang Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chief of the China Law Society, made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech at a legal science forum.

Noting that whole-process people's democracy is a significant result of creative efforts led by the CPC, Wang called for efforts to make it more extensive, fuller in scope and sounder in practice. He said it is important that various institutions and national governance fully express the will of the people, protect their rights and interests, and spark their creativity.

People working in the field of law should redouble their efforts to study and publicize China's overall and legal systems, fully leverage their relevant expertise, and put forward more high-quality suggestions, Wang said.

