Senior Chinese lawmaker stresses developing whole-process people's democracy
JINAN, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese lawmaker Wang Chen has told deputies of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, to well perform their duties to develop whole-process people's democracy.
Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, made the remarks this week during a two-day tour in east China's Shandong Province.
Wang visited grassroots national lawmakers on improving their capability to perform their duties and serve the people. He called on them to serve as bridges between the Party and the state and the people.
As the NPC annual session approaches, Wang urged the lawmakers to carefully prepare their proposals and suggestions, keep the major tasks of the Party and the state in mind, and practice developing whole-process people's democracy in the performance of their duties.
Photos
- Gu wins women's free ski halfpipe, her second gold for China at Beijing 2022
- Beijing 2022 mascot Bing Dwen Dwen rises as an Olympic star as irresistibly cute design wins widespread acclaim
- In pics: Battle of the Flowers parade of 2022 Nice Carnival
- Shcherbakova wins as ROC duo finish 1-2 in women's singles figure skating at Beijing 2022
Related Stories
- Whether a country is democratic should be judged by its people
- U.S. "no longer qualified" as democracy: The Washington Post
- Commentary: Perverse hegemonism behind U.S. disastrous democratic experiments
- China urges U.S. to stop using democracy as political manipulation tool
- Did Hong Kong TRULY have democracy under British colonial rule?
- Feature: The path to a broader world
- China’s democracy is translated into concrete and pragmatic practices
- Expert slams foreign interference in HK democracy
- Infographics: Real drawbacks of American democracy
- Time for America to wake up from democratic delusion
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.