Senior Chinese lawmaker stresses developing whole-process people's democracy

Xinhua) 11:13, February 19, 2022

JINAN, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese lawmaker Wang Chen has told deputies of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, to well perform their duties to develop whole-process people's democracy.

Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, made the remarks this week during a two-day tour in east China's Shandong Province.

Wang visited grassroots national lawmakers on improving their capability to perform their duties and serve the people. He called on them to serve as bridges between the Party and the state and the people.

As the NPC annual session approaches, Wang urged the lawmakers to carefully prepare their proposals and suggestions, keep the major tasks of the Party and the state in mind, and practice developing whole-process people's democracy in the performance of their duties.

