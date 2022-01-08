China urges U.S. to stop using democracy as political manipulation tool

Xinhua) 10:06, January 08, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- China hopes the United States will stop using democracy as a tool of political manipulation, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on the U.S. leader's remarks to mark one year since the Capitol riot that "From China to Russia and beyond, they're betting that democracy's days are numbered ... I do not believe that."

Democracy is the common value of humanity that will never decline, Wang said.

On the other hand, imposing one's own democratic model on others and stoking division and confrontation -- these pseudo-democratic and anti-democratic acts that run counter to true democratic spirit have their days numbered and will eventually be spurned by the international community, Wang said.

Wang said it is hoped that the U.S. can draw lessons from the past and avoid repeating the "Kabul moment" and the farce of the "Summit for Democracy." It should stop using democracy as a tool for political manipulation, redress its own "democratic deficits" and stand on the right side of democratic international relations.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Bianji)