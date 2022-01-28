Strong link between Party and religious work stressed

China's top political advisor Wang Yang meets with leaders of national religious groups ahead of the Spring Festival in Beijing, Jan 27, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua]

China's top political adviser Wang Yang extended Spring Festival greetings on Thursday to religious figures and believers nationwide and called for efforts to encourage religions in China to better adapt to socialist society.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, extended the greetings at a symposium with leaders of national religious organizations in Beijing ahead of Spring Festival.

Wang said that religious groups serve as a bridge for the Party and the government to unite religious figures and believers.

He stressed the need to fully implement the Party's theories and policies on religious work in the new era, and to gather positive energy for the new journey and the realization of the Chinese dream.

Speaking highly of the religious groups' work last year, Wang urged them to strengthen self-education.

Efforts should also be made to continue enhancing the identity of the motherland, the Chinese nation and culture, the CPC, and socialism with Chinese characteristics among religious figures and believers, he said.

Wang said that religious groups in China should better adapt to socialist society and the new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Stressing the importance of running religious schools well, Wang said it's necessary to train both grassroots teaching staff and high-level religious talent who are well versed in classical doctrines and traditional Chinese culture.

Regarding religious events during Spring Festival, Wang called for strict implementation of COVID-19 control measures and advised a reasonable reduction in the number of gatherings.

Stressing that the Party and the government attach great importance to religious work, he called for related departments to support religious groups in their work and help solve their practical difficulties.

