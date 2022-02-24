Senior CPC official meets Panchen Lama

Xinhua) 08:47, February 24, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official You Quan met with the 11th Panchen Lama Bainqen Erdini Qoigyijabu in Beijing Wednesday.

You, a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, extended Tibetan new year greetings to the Panchen Lama and all Tibetan Buddhism believers.

Recognizing the progress the Panchen Lama has made in various aspects, You encouraged him to thoroughly study the historical experience the Party has gained over the past century and play a more active role in adapting Tibetan Buddhism to the Chinese context.

The Panchen Lama said he would firmly support the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core and safeguard national unity and ethnic solidarity. The Panchen Lama also said he would uphold the principle that Tibetan Buddhism must be Chinese in orientation and make new achievements in promoting the adaptation of the religion to socialist society.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)