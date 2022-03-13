CPC Central Committee, State Council congratulate Chinese delegation on Winter Paralympics achievements

Xinhua) 19:01, March 13, 2022

BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China Central Committee and China's State Council have sent a congratulatory message to the Chinese delegation for its "best in history" performance at the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games, scheduled to be concluded on Sunday.

The delegation won 18 gold medals, 20 silvers and 23 bronzes at the Games and ranked first in both gold count and overall medal count, achieving the best results in the history of China's participation in Winter Paralympics.

The delegation has earned glory for China and the Chinese people and made important contributions to the success of hosting the Beijing Winter Paralympics, said the message.

"The motherland and people are proud of your accomplishments," the message read.

The delegation members have carried forward the spirit of mission and hard-working, secured participation in all sports at the Games, endeavored bravely to go beyond their limits, engaged in ceaseless self-improvement, united with each other and resorted to unyielding fighting, writing a song of life that features tenacity, optimism and enterprise, said the message.

The message also commended the delegation members for their ethics and integrity in sports, saying that they learned from athletes all over the world, communicated with them, and enjoyed the Games together with them, demonstrating the morale of Chinese disabled people in the new era.

"Your excellent performance exemplifies the Chinese sportsmanship, reflects the progress China is making in human rights and national development, and has spurred patriotism from all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation both at home and abroad," said the message.

The message called on members of the delegation to strive for even better achievements to help boost parasports in the country, so that they can encourage and inspire disabled people to build self-esteem, confidence, strength and independence, face squarely with challenges, and participate in rehabilitation, fitness and sport activities in an active manner.

