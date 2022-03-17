Senior CPC official meets with Cambodian deputy PM

Xinhua) 08:41, March 17, 2022

Chen Xi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the CPC Central Committee's Organization Department, meets with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Aun Pornmoniroth, also Cambodia's economy and finance minister, via video link in Beijing, capital of China, March 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, March 16 (Xinhua) -- Chen Xi, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), met with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Aun Pornmoniroth via video link on Wednesday.

Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the CPC Central Committee's Organization Department, said China stands ready to work with Cambodia to strengthen cooperation in various fields, including civil service administration, to further enrich the connotations of the comprehensive strategic cooperation partnership between the two countries.

Aun Pornmoniroth, also Cambodia's economy and finance minister, expressed gratitude to China for its aid in Cambodia's economic and social development. He said Cambodia is willing to continue to deepen practical cooperation and further advance bilateral ties.

The two sides witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two countries' civil service departments.

