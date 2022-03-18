Commentary: Strict self-governance enables CPC to lead China on new journey toward rejuvenation

BEIJING, March 18 (Xinhua) -- How to maintain the vigor and vitality of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the world's largest Marxist governing party with 95 million members?

At the recently-closed annual session of China's national legislature, President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, stressed "full and rigorous self-governance of the Party," saying it is the path that must be taken to ensure the Party's success on the new journey.

The advanced nature of a Marxist party is not a given, but rather cultivated through constant self-reform.

The CPC has proved that it is great not because it never makes mistakes, but because it always owns up to its errors, and has the courage to confront problems and reform itself.

The full and strict self-governance of the Party is the path that can help the CPC avoid the historical cycle of rise and fall, and ensure its long-term governance.

After the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, a sweeping anti-corruption campaign was launched.

A clear message was sent to everyone within the Party: shape up or ship out, as corrupt high-ranking "tigers" and lower-level "flies" were both targeted.

As a result, more than 900,000 members had been expelled from the Party by the end of 2021.

As the campaign secured a "sweeping victory" after years of tenacious efforts, certain unhealthy tendencies that were once considered impossible to control had been reined in, and certain problems that had long plagued the Party had been rectified.

Despite the progress, the Party is soberly clear that corruption is still the biggest risk to its governance, and it remains an uphill battle. Pursuing full and strict self-governance is an endless process.

At a plenary session of the CPC's top disciplinary agency held in January, the Party pledged to stay tough on those who have a penchant for forming cliques and interest groups, strengthen education and supervision over young cadres, explore a blacklist system of bribers, and beef up efforts to see that officials do not have the opportunity, desire, or audacity to engage in corruption.

China's success hinges on the Party. As long as consistent efforts are made to remove elements that would harm the Party's advanced nature and integrity, the CPC will be able to lead the nation toward the glorious goal of rejuvenation.

