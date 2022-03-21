Home>>
Infographics: China stands on the right side of history on Ukraine issue
By Wu Chaolan (People's Daily Online) 16:43, March 21, 2022
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- EU scrambles to shake off dependence on Russian energy amid Ukraine conflict
- 'The motherland is behind you': Chinese Ambassador to Ukraine recounts moving details of evacuation mission in Russia-Ukraine conflict
- Another two flights taking back Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine return safely
- Senior Russian navy commander killed in Ukraine: Sevastopol governor
- Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Turkish FM says Russia, Ukraine make progress in ceasefire negotiations
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.