Home>>
Senior Russian navy commander killed in Ukraine: Sevastopol governor
(Xinhua) 13:05, March 21, 2022
MOSCOW, March 21 (Xinhua) -- A senior naval commander from Russia's Black Sea Fleet had been killed in Ukraine, said governor of Sevastopol, a port city on the Crimea Peninsula, on Sunday.
Post-Captain Andrei Paliy, the fleet's deputy commander, died during fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, Mikhail Razvozhayev said on the messaging app Telegram.
Sevastopol is the base of Russia's Black Sea Fleet.
(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Turkish FM says Russia, Ukraine make progress in ceasefire negotiations
- Russia, Ukraine make progress in ceasefire negotiations: Turkish FM
- Ukraine extends martial law
- People rest at temporary settlement site near Mariupol, Ukraine
- China stands on the right side of history on Ukraine issue: FM
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.