Ukraine extends martial law

Xinhua) 08:49, March 21, 2022

KIEV, March 20 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a bill extending martial law in Ukraine, the press service of Ukraine's parliament said Sunday.

The legislation extended the current martial law for 30 days starting March 26.

Kiev imposed martial law after Russia launched a special military operation against Ukraine on Feb. 24.

